Former Philadelphia Eagle Malcolm Jenkins is teaming up with New Liberty Distillery parent Millstone Spirits Group to launch a new whiskey sourced exclusively from ingredients produced by Black and Brown farmers, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

As part of the partnership, the two-time Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowl safety has invested an undisclosed sum in Millstone Spirits Group via his holding company Malcolm Inc.

Jenkins has also become a board member at Millstone Spirits Group as part of the arrangement. With the addition of Jenkins, the board totals six people including Millstone Spirits Group Founder Tom Jensen and COO Frank Maher.

Robert Cassell, owner and master distiller at New Liberty Distillery in Philadelphia’s Olde Kensington neighborhood, and Jenkins will develop and distill a bourbon by sourcing barley, wheat, rye and corn exclusively from Black and Brown farmers. The product will aim to highlight and address the lack of diversity in the craft spirits industry, the duo said.

Farmers selling grains direct to a whiskey distillery stand to make more than from selling those ingredients in bulk to an aggregator, Cassell told PBJ.com. As such, the whiskey looks to increase equitability in the supply chain.

Production will start on the whiskey brand, which is yet to be named, in fall, lining up with the farmers' calendar, Cassell said.

