Main Line Estate Owned by Daughter of Soap Opera Icon Lists for $4M

A sprawling farm estate in Berwyn with guest cottages, a "party barn," and stables that once served as the staging area for the Devon Horse Show is on the market for $3.95 million, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Located at 1135 Sugartown Road, the 9-acre property previously known as Blackburn Farm features four livable structures, plus a swimming pool and other amenities.

The main house, a 5,800-square-foot white-washed stone building outfitted with green awnings, has five and half bathrooms and six bedrooms, each with ensuite sitting rooms or offices. While public records for the property only go back to 1900, it's believed that the house could date back to the mid- to late-1800s, said listing agent Jody Vandergrift of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach.

Current owner Mary Nixon believes the property once spanned close to 100 acres before the surrounding land was developed.

Nixon is the daughter of late soap opera icon Agnes Nixon, who produced and created ABC mainstays "One Life to Live" and "All My Children," among others. A 1992 inductee into the Television Academy Hall of Fame, Agnes Nixon also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in 2010.

See the slideshow of the entire Main Line estate at PBJ.com.

