LOVE Park Looking for New Restaurant to Occupy ‘Flying Saucer'

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation is looking for restaurateurs interested in occupying the city’s iconic LOVE Park Welcome Center.

The city has issued a request for proposals for concessionaires who will create a unique food and beverage menu, oversee design and construction of the interior, and combine sit-down and quick-serve service.

The welcome center at LOVE Park, known as the “flying saucer” — a full-service UFO-looking restaurant — recently underwent a $5.6 million renovation.

The 5,500 square foot space now has a dining area that can seat approximately 185 people on three levels. It has a deck and patio that wraps around much of the structure.

Additional renovations include things like a new roof, railing, restrooms and other small improvements.

“The enchantment of LOVE Park is on full display once again this spring, with special events, weekly programs, and regular visitors,” said Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell. “A uniquely Philly dining experience operating out of the the Welcome Center will be the perfect complement to the art, amenities, and ambiance visitors and residents can expect when visiting LOVE Park, our gateway to Fairmount Park.”

Back in March of 2019 the city teamed with Safran Turney Hospitality to renovate the circular Welcome Center at the corner of 16th Street and JFK Boulevard. Loveluck, a new restaurant by Safran Turney Hospitality was expected to open later that year, but the restaurant never opened and in 2020 the pandemic shut down restaurants across the nation.

The RFP deadline for interested organizations is Friday, May 12.