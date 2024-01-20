Longwood Gardens

Longwood Gardens buys the estate of late du Pont family member

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

In Chester County, Longwood Gardens says that it has officials purchased the Delaware estate of a late member of the du Pont family.

The purchase of Irénée du Pont's 505 acre estate was finalized earlier this month, the gardens confirmed to our partners at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed as of Saturday evening.

Pennsylvania Dec 1, 2023

Check out what's being ‘re-imagined' at Pa.'s Longwood Gardens

holidays Dec 1, 2023

A Longwood Christmas brings back tradition, lights

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The more than 100-year-old estate is located about seven miles from the famous Longwood Gardens in Chester County.

And, of course, Longwood has a long history with the du Pont family.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Pierre S. du Pont opened the gardens on his estate to the public in the 1920s and created the Longwood Foundation.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Longwood GardensPennsylvaniaDelaware
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us