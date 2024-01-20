In Chester County, Longwood Gardens says that it has officials purchased the Delaware estate of a late member of the du Pont family.

The purchase of Irénée du Pont's 505 acre estate was finalized earlier this month, the gardens confirmed to our partners at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed as of Saturday evening.

The more than 100-year-old estate is located about seven miles from the famous Longwood Gardens in Chester County.

And, of course, Longwood has a long history with the du Pont family.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Pierre S. du Pont opened the gardens on his estate to the public in the 1920s and created the Longwood Foundation.