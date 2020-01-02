Longtime Center City Steakhouse Closes Walnut Street Location

Morton’s The Steakhouse's longtime Center City location shuttered on Dec. 31, closing the door one of Philadelphia's most popular restaurants among the business community.

The restaurant took up residence at the 1411 Walnut St. location in 1999, according to past reports. The Morton's brand, which opened its first location in Chicago in 1978, entered the Philadelphia market in 1985.

The closure comes at a time when the blocks surrounding the 20-year Morton's site are a hotbed for high-end steakhouses, including Stephen Starr's Butcher & Singer, Alpen Rose and the Capital Grille.

