CENTER CITY

Longtime Center City Steakhouse Closes Walnut Street Location

By Kennedy Rose and Laura Smythe / Philadelphia Business Journal

Exterior of former Morton's restaurant
Dave Palmer / NBC10

Morton’s The Steakhouse's longtime Center City location shuttered on Dec. 31, closing the door one of Philadelphia's most popular restaurants among the business community.

The restaurant took up residence at the 1411 Walnut St. location in 1999, according to past reports. The Morton's brand, which opened its first location in Chicago in 1978, entered the Philadelphia market in 1985.

The closure comes at a time when the blocks surrounding the 20-year Morton's site are a hotbed for high-end steakhouses, including Stephen Starr's Butcher & Singer, Alpen Rose and the Capital Grille. 

Read more at the Philadelphia Business Journal

This article tagged under:

CENTER CITYRestaurants
