The long-anticipated $700 million Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia is putting the final touches on the 510,000-square-foot development in preparation for its grand opening on Feb. 11.

The Philadelphia Business Journal and members of the media got a sneak peek at the 900 Packer Ave. entertainment hub on a tour with Rob Norton, president of Cordish Gaming Group. The project is being developed by Stadium Casino RE LLC, an affiliate of Baltimore-based The Cordish Cos., which also built neighboring Xfinity Live!. It’s been roughly eight years since the company first answered Philadelphia’s request for proposals for the new venue, Norton noted. The project sits on the site of former Holiday Inn Stadium Hotel.

LOOK: The Philadelphia Business Journal has a gallery that gives you a complete look at Philadelphia’s newest casino.

Guests walking into the main entrance of the South Philadelphia venue pass under a sprawling 150-foot LED outdoor ceiling that depicts rotating digital art displays, such as flowers or the Live! Casino logo. Then it’s time to choose your own adventure: turn left and ascend an escalator to 15,000 square feet of customizable meeting space able to accommodate 12 to 1,000 guests post-Covid; walk straight through to the gaming floor with 2,100 slot machines; or veer right to reach the lobby of the 208-room, 12-story luxury hotel.

PBJ.com has so many more details of what Live! gamblers and guests can expect when they step inside the new South Philly casino. Just check out this gambling feature:

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

This is what you'll see on your screen at one of Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia's 74 dealer-assisted electronic table game stations. Note the live video feed in the upper left corner of the dealer guiding guests along. pic.twitter.com/DMiJTuQ17I — Laura Smythe (@lcs_smythe) January 14, 2021

Stay in the know on all things business with the Philadelphia Business Journal.