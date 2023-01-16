Your favorite liquor and wine sold at Pennsylvania state stores now costs more.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board raised prices on more than 3,500 of its products by 4%, citing inflation, according to a news release from the Distilled Spirit Council of the United States (DISCUS). The new costs went into effect on Sunday, Jan. 15 with just a 10 days notice.

DISCUS and the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association expressed their disappointment and concern over the unexpected price increases.

“Pennsylvania consumers have long traveled to bordering states with more favorable markets for spirits products,” said Andy Deloney, Senior Vice President and Head of State Public Policy for DISCUS in a news release. “Increasing prices only exacerbates cross-border sales and continues to drive consumers elsewhere.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Léelo en español aquí.

The PLCB didn't directly say which products they raised prices on or by how much, but did defend the decision.

PLCB's Chairman Tim Holden called the DISCUS' objection to the increase "surprising" and "disingenuous" in a news release in response to DISCUS. Holden said all 14 DISCUS Director Members have increased product costs and retail prices in the last two years and since the January increase was announced, a number of DISCUS' members have approached the PLCB about raising prices yet again.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of booze in Pennsylvania, operates 600 Wine and Spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers and handlers.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.