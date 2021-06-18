Kimmel Center, Philadelphia Orchestra Combine to Form New Company

The Kimmel Center and the Philadelphia Orchestra, two powerhouses in the city’s performing arts industry, are joining forces to form a new parent company, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Upon completion of the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, each organization and their respective board of directors will remain intact as subsidiaries of the umbrella company.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The new company, The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center Inc., aims to build out both its in-person and digital education and community programs to audiences in Philadelphia and beyond.

Read more about the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center Inc. at PBJ.com.

Keep up with all your business news at the Philadelphia Business Journal.