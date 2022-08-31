Find Out Where Jollibee Is Opening Its 1st Philly Location This Week

Philadelphians will finally be able to get their hands on Chickenjoys, Jolly Spaghetti, Palabok Fiest and Yumburgers as the popular Filipino chain Jollibee is set to open its doors in the Northeast on Friday, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The 7340 Bustleton Ave. location will be the fast-food chain's first in Pennsylvania and is part of the company's ambitious growth goal of opening at least 500 new locations across the globe in 2022. The debut Philadelphia location will be the company's 85th in North America and is part of a redevelopment of a vacant Sears at Great Northeast Plaza.

The Business Journal first reported in November 2020 that Jollibee would occupy a standalone building in the over $50 million redevelopment of the shopping center.

The Jollibee is scheduled to open at at 9 a.m. on Friday, with free chicken promotions for the first 50 customers, PBJ.com reports. The restaurant's grand openings are known to attract long lines of diners anxious for the Filipino delicacies.

Jollibee currently has four locations in North Jersey, along with four in New York City, but the Bustleton Avenue outpost will be the company's first in the Delaware Valley.

PBJ.com has details about what food you'll find on the menu.

