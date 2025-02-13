Joann, the well-known fabrics and craft store company, has announced plans to close approximately 500 stores across the country as it seeks to reorganize during Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the company announced this week.
“As part of the ongoing Chapter 11 process and our efforts to maximize the value of the business, JOANN has filed a motion seeking court authority to begin closing approximately 500 stores across the nation," a Joann spokesperson said. "This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers and all of the communities we serve. A careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the Company determined which stores should remain operating as usual at this time. Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for JOANN."
Joann entered Chapter 11 protection in Delaware in January after inventory shortages forced it to go back into bankruptcy for the second time in a year, CNBC reported. In March 2024, the company also entered bankruptcy protection as consumers cut back on discretionary spending.
Are all Joann fabrics stores closing?
No, Joann has said it will close about 500 of its 800 stores nationwide.
The company currently operates in 49 states with 19,000 employees, according to CNBC.
When could Joann stores close?
According to Joann's restructuring website, it filed a motion with the bankruptcy court for approval to close the 500 stores. A hearing is expected on the motion on Friday, Feb. 14.
Joann going-out-of-business sales
If approved by the court to close the 500 stores, Joann expects going-out-of-business sales at those locations to begin Saturday, Feb. 15 and continue for several months.
The company said it continues to do business in stores and online, though gift cards are not accepted online anymore.
Joann store closing list
Here's a look at a list of the dozens of stores Joann is closing in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
List of Joann stores closing in Pennsylvania
- 2570 Macarthur Rd Ste 12, Whitehall
- 3415 Pleasant Valley Blvd, Ste 78, Altoona
- 1200 Market St, Lemoyne
- 1425 Scalp Ave, Space 110, Johnstown
- 1860 Quentin Rd, Lebanon
- 18921 Park Avenue Plz, Meadville
- 5456 Shaffer Rd, Du Bois
- 1678 Lincoln Way E # 7, Chambersburg
- 1570 Oakland Ave, Indiana
- 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr, D6, Selinsgrove
- 153 E Swedesford Rd, Wayne
- 1465 W Broad St Ste 20, Quakertown
- 1200 Welsh Rd, North Wales
- 931 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown
- 320 Commerce Blvd, Fairless Hills
- 400 S. State Rd, Springfield
- 600 Town Centre Drive Suite D-108, Glen Mills
- 397 Easton Rd, Warrington
- 11000 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia
- 351 West Schuylkill Rd, Pottstown
- 1155 Washington Pike, Bridgeville
- 160 Pullman Sq, Butler
- 360 Tri County Ln, Belle Vernon
- 513 Clairton Blvd, Pittsburgh
- 7375 Mcknight Road, Pittsburgh
- 20111 Rt 19, Cranberry Twp
- 3700 William Penn Highway, Monroeville
- 1800 Park Manor Blvd Unit 5, Pittsburgh
- 1600 Greengate Centre Blvd, Greensburg
- 1075 Woodland Road, Reading
- 638 Commerce Blvd, Dickson City
- 505 Benner Pike, State College
- 1150 Carlisle Street Suite #3, Hanover
List of Joann stores closing in New Jersey
- 3926 Festival At Hamilton, Mays Landing
- 2341 281-28 Rt 10E, Succasunna
- 1379 Hooper Avenue, Toms River
- 66 Centerton Road, Mount Laurel
- 1120 Hurffville Road, Deptford
- 3371 Brunswick Ave, Lawrenceville
List of Joann stores closing in Delaware
- 283 N Dupont Hwy Ste F, Dover
- 341 W Main St, Newark
The full list of Joann store closures is available here.
You can read more about Joann's restructuring plan here.
Who owns Joann Fabrics?
Joann fabrics and crafts stores is a private chain owned by equity firm Leonard Green & Partners LP after it was sold in 2010.
