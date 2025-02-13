Joann, the well-known fabrics and craft store company, has announced plans to close approximately 500 stores across the country as it seeks to reorganize during Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the company announced this week.

“As part of the ongoing Chapter 11 process and our efforts to maximize the value of the business, JOANN has filed a motion seeking court authority to begin closing approximately 500 stores across the nation," a Joann spokesperson said. "This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers and all of the communities we serve. A careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the Company determined which stores should remain operating as usual at this time. Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for JOANN."

Joann entered Chapter 11 protection in Delaware in January after inventory shortages forced it to go back into bankruptcy for the second time in a year, CNBC reported. In March 2024, the company also entered bankruptcy protection as consumers cut back on discretionary spending.

Are all Joann fabrics stores closing?

No, Joann has said it will close about 500 of its 800 stores nationwide.

The company currently operates in 49 states with 19,000 employees, according to CNBC.

When could Joann stores close?

According to Joann's restructuring website, it filed a motion with the bankruptcy court for approval to close the 500 stores. A hearing is expected on the motion on Friday, Feb. 14.

Joann going-out-of-business sales

If approved by the court to close the 500 stores, Joann expects going-out-of-business sales at those locations to begin Saturday, Feb. 15 and continue for several months.

The company said it continues to do business in stores and online, though gift cards are not accepted online anymore.

Joann store closing list

Here's a look at a list of the dozens of stores Joann is closing in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

List of Joann stores closing in Pennsylvania

2570 Macarthur Rd Ste 12, Whitehall

3415 Pleasant Valley Blvd, Ste 78, Altoona

1200 Market St, Lemoyne

1425 Scalp Ave, Space 110, Johnstown

1860 Quentin Rd, Lebanon

18921 Park Avenue Plz, Meadville

5456 Shaffer Rd, Du Bois

1678 Lincoln Way E # 7, Chambersburg

1570 Oakland Ave, Indiana

1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr, D6, Selinsgrove

153 E Swedesford Rd, Wayne

1465 W Broad St Ste 20, Quakertown

1200 Welsh Rd, North Wales

931 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown

320 Commerce Blvd, Fairless Hills

400 S. State Rd, Springfield

600 Town Centre Drive Suite D-108, Glen Mills

397 Easton Rd, Warrington

11000 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia

351 West Schuylkill Rd, Pottstown

1155 Washington Pike, Bridgeville

160 Pullman Sq, Butler

360 Tri County Ln, Belle Vernon

513 Clairton Blvd, Pittsburgh

7375 Mcknight Road, Pittsburgh

20111 Rt 19, Cranberry Twp

3700 William Penn Highway, Monroeville

1800 Park Manor Blvd Unit 5, Pittsburgh

1600 Greengate Centre Blvd, Greensburg

1075 Woodland Road, Reading

638 Commerce Blvd, Dickson City

505 Benner Pike, State College

1150 Carlisle Street Suite #3, Hanover

List of Joann stores closing in New Jersey

3926 Festival At Hamilton, Mays Landing

2341 281-28 Rt 10E, Succasunna

1379 Hooper Avenue, Toms River

66 Centerton Road, Mount Laurel

1120 Hurffville Road, Deptford

3371 Brunswick Ave, Lawrenceville

List of Joann stores closing in Delaware

283 N Dupont Hwy Ste F, Dover

341 W Main St, Newark

The full list of Joann store closures is available here.

You can read more about Joann's restructuring plan here.

Who owns Joann Fabrics?

Joann fabrics and crafts stores is a private chain owned by equity firm Leonard Green & Partners LP after it was sold in 2010.