What to Know This one's for you Philly foodies out there.

Pennsylvania-based Herr's has revealed the three Philadelphia-area businesses featured in the 2023 "Flavored by Philly" chip contest.

Snack fans can vote on which Philly-inspired chip tastes best.

Herr’s needs your help Philadelphia in deciding what area flavor is best and this year they are putting the spotlight on iconic tastes from local businesses.

The Pennsylvania-based snack company revealed three new “Flavored by Philly” chip flavor finalists Tuesday.

Herr's asked fans in October to submit Philly flavor ideas for a chance to see their chip flavors in stores all over the region. The twist this year was to put the spotlight on the iconic flavors of local businesses. The expansion to the five-county area has given us a Montgomery County finalist.

The three limited-edition flavor finalists are (with descriptions care of Herr's):

Corropolese Bakery, Tomato Pie (Norristown) - "Corropolese Bakery has been a community staple since 1924. Now in its fourth generation of family ownership, their signature tomato pie attracts customers from all over the Philly area. The flavors of delicately sweet tomato sauce and Romano cheese combined with our hearty potato chips provide a snack that’s hard to put down."

The winners were narrowed from more than 1,500 flavor ideas "that included sweet flavors like cannoli and donut, and savory flavors like pierogi and taco," Herr's said. Judges who whittled down the field included Top Chef Jen Carroll of Spice Finch and Herr’s Chairman and CEO, Ed Herr.

“We are big fans of the three small business finalists and are thrilled to combine our chips with their signature dishes," Ed Herr said in a news release. "The combination is something even more magical than we were expecting and we can’t wait to share them with you!”

The three flavors are on store shelves -- the retail price is $2.49 for a 2.375 oz. bag and $4.59 for a 7.375 oz. bag -- and available for purchase online.

The snack food company wants you to taste the chips and vote for your favorite.

Herr's said the winning flavor's business will win $10,000 and the person who nominated them will get $5,000. Anyone who votes gets entered in a sweepstakes to win Herr's-branded swag and snacks.

Last year, Long Hots & Sharp Provolone won the Philly flavor contest.

Which chip will reign supreme in 2023? Voting -- online or by text -- is open through Aug. 8.