Here’s a List of Your Mall’s Hours on the Day After Christmas

We've compiled a list of when shopping centers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware will open for returns and deals the day after Christmas

One of the busiest shopping days of the year is upon us.

People love to head out the door the day after Christmas to return those gifts that they don't want. It is also a great opportunity to score deals on the gifts you wanted, but didn't get, by using those gift cards you got in your stocking.

Tips to Make the Best of Post-Holiday Shopping

Dec. 26 is actually the third busiest shopping day of the years, according to a recent Forbes report quoting a study from Sensormatic Solutions.

We've compiled a list of when malls in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware will open Thursday so you can plan out your shopping day.

Happy returns.

Pennsylvania Shopping Centers

Exton Square: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fashion District: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

King of Prussia: 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Lehigh Valley Mall: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Montgomery Mall: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Neshaminy Mall: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Oxford Valley Mall: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Philadelphia Mills: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Philadelphia Premium Outlets: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Plymouth Meeting Mall: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Springfield Mall: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Willow Grove Park Mall: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

New Jersey Malls

Cherry Hill Mall: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cumberland Mall: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Deptford Mall: 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Gloucester Premium Outlets: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hamilton Mall: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jackson Premium Outlets: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Moorestown Mall: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Quaker Bridge Mall: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Delaware Malls

Christiana Mall:  9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Concord Mall: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dover Mall: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

