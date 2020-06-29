Hahnemann Hospital

Hahnemann Hospital Closure: Looking Back on Lessons Learned

By Philadelphia Business Journal - John George

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of Hahnemann University Hospital’s bankruptcy filing.

The filing by a division of Hahnemann's parent company, Los Angeles-based American Academic Health System, was a precursor to the Center City medical center closing, 2,500 people losing their jobs, and thousands more having to find new places to go for their primary and specialty care.

In PBJ.com interviews with a variety of Philadelphia-area hospital, insurance company and consulting firm executives, five lessons emerged from the shutdown of Hahnemann.

Click here for the list as PBJ.com breaks the lessons down, including how payer mix plays a role in a hospital's success or failure.

