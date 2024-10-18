Grab your popcorn! South Philly's Riverview movie theater set to reopen

This one is going to get people talking. The show will go on for a beloved South Philadelphia movie house years after credits rolled on the final flick.

The Riverview Plaza movie theater has been shuttered since 2020 when Regal United Artists closed at South Columbus Boulevard at Reed Street.

However, a new theater company is reportedly in leasing agreement to reopen the Riverview, reports NBC10 newsgathering partner the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Massachusetts-based Apple Cinemas is set to raise the curtain on its first theater south of New York when it reopens the 17-screen theater, PBJ.com reports.

"Tower Investments CEO Bart Blatstein, who owns Riverview Plaza, said the Apple Cinemas theater is set to open in a year," PBJ's Paul Schwedelson wrote.

“It was an entertainment block,” Blatstein told PBJ. “It’ll be back to being an entertainment block. People will be very, very happy because it’s a great company and it’ll be a great theater once again.”

No exact date was given for when the Apple Cinemas will begin screening movies.