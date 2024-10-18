South Philadelphia

Grab your popcorn! South Philly's Riverview movie theater set to reopen

Tower Investments tells Philadelphia Business Journal that Apple Cinemas has signed a lease to open at the 17-screen Riverview Plaza along South Columbus Boulevard

Riverview movie theater in 2019
Google Street View

This one is going to get people talking. The show will go on for a beloved South Philadelphia movie house years after credits rolled on the final flick.

The Riverview Plaza movie theater has been shuttered since 2020 when Regal United Artists closed at South Columbus Boulevard at Reed Street.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

However, a new theater company is reportedly in leasing agreement to reopen the Riverview, reports NBC10 newsgathering partner the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Massachusetts-based Apple Cinemas is set to raise the curtain on its first theater south of New York when it reopens the 17-screen theater, PBJ.com reports.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"Tower Investments CEO Bart Blatstein, who owns Riverview Plaza, said the Apple Cinemas theater is set to open in a year," PBJ's Paul Schwedelson wrote.

“It was an entertainment block,” Blatstein told PBJ. “It’ll be back to being an entertainment block. People will be very, very happy because it’s a great company and it’ll be a great theater once again.”

No exact date was given for when the Apple Cinemas will begin screening movies.

Business

Main Line Oct 17

Philadelphia-based Bagels & Co. spreads to Pennsylvania suburbs

Food & Drink Oct 17

Philadelphia-based Bagels & Co. spreads to 1st Main Line location

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

South PhiladelphiaMovies
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us