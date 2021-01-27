Goya Foods

Goya Board of Directors Censures CEO for Comments About Election Fraud

Robert Unanue previously praised then-President Donald Trump at a White House event, saying the country was “truly blessed” to have him leading it

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Goya’s board of directors has reportedly voted to censure CEO Robert Unanue after he made unfounded public claims about voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election, NBC News reports.

On Inauguration Day on Wednesday, Unanue appeared on Fox Business and said that President Joe Biden’s win was “unverified” and spoke of a coming war.

"I think this is mission accomplished, by the union, the partnership, the conglomerate of social media, big tech, big media and big government for ushering in the dawn of a new world order,” Unanue said on air. “There is a war coming, now that the president is leaving today, they're still coming after the United States, the working class.”

Business

marijuana legalization 18 hours ago

Auditor: Legalizing Pot Could Generate $43M in Yearly Tax Revenue for Delaware

business headlines 19 hours ago

Concerns for Apple iPhone 12 Users Who Have a Pacemaker

The board’s decision, made Friday and first reported by the New York Post, means that Unanue will no longer be able to speak to the media without first getting permission from the board.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Goya Foods
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us