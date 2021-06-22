Philadelphia unicorn Gopuff has acquired Kentucky-based spirits, wine and beer chain Liquor Barn as it continues to expand throughout the United States, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Gopuff acquired the midwestern company from private equity firm Blue Equity. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, according to PBJ.com.

Through the transaction, rapidly growing delivery service Gopuff will integrate 23 Liquor Barn stores into its network. The retail locations are located throughout Kentucky, including seven stores in Louisville, six in Lexington, and others in Bowling Green, Covington, Danville, Elizabethtown, Ft. Thomas and Owensboro.

The move “significantly accelerates” Gopuff’s expansion into Kentucky and will help the company reach more than 80% of Louisville and Lexington residents, according to Gopuff. The deal also uniquely positions the Philly startup to tap into Kentucky’s hallmark bourbon industry and work with distributors to expand access to their alcohol offerings nationwide.

Gopuff’s acquisition of Liquor Barn builds on its recent $350 million purchase purchase of Concord, California-based BevMo!, a West Coast alcoholic beverage retailer. That deal closed in December.

