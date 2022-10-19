Gopuff Notifies Hundreds More Employees of Termination

Another chunk of Gopuff employees have been affected by ongoing layoffs as part of the Philadelphia digital delivery company's 10% reduction in its workforce, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Less than 250 workers were notified last week of their termination, according to Gopuff. In July, the 9-year-old company said it would lay off about 1,500 employees in a move to cut costs following a rapid period of growth.

Gopuff said that it has been implementing that downsizing over the past three months.

Read more about the layoffs at Gopuff at PBJ.com.

