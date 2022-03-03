Goldie, Federal Donuts Flagships Moving to New Center City Spots

Philadelphia’s CookNSolo restaurant group is relocating the Center City flagships of its Goldie and Federal Donuts concepts, ultimately consolidating them along the 1900 block of Sansom Street that is also around the corner from its eatery K’Far, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Goldie is making the move first, uprooting from its 1526 Sansom St. home to land at 1911 Sansom St. The eatery, which opens on Thursday, will boast 22 seats at primarily counter seating.

Federal Donuts will follow close behind by opening up shop directly next door at 1909 Sansom St. on March 7, reports PBJ.com. The new flagship will have 26 seats split between counter seating, dining tables and the brand’s signature schoolhouse-style desks. The Federal Donuts outpost will feature a garage-door style front window as well as a window into the kitchen so guests can watch the donuts be made.

The Federal Donuts Center City flagship previously operated at 1632 Sansom St. and temporarily found a home in the downstairs of Goldie’s former 1526 Sansom St. spot while the brands were in the process of moving.

PBJ.com spoke to CookNSolo co-owner Steve Cook about how “in today’s world, street-level access and more space are important.”

