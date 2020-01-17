Philadelphia development

Giant Secures Waterfront Site for Yet Another Philadelphia Store

By Philadelphia Business Journal - Natalie Kostelni

Tower Investments has lined up Giant Foods to anchor yet another one of its projects, this time on Columbus Boulevard along the Delaware River waterfront in Philadelphia.

Last week, the Philadelphia Business Journal first reported that Giant plans to open a 40,000-square-foot store at a proposed project by Tower at South Broad Street and Washington Avenue.

At a site the firm owns at 1401 S. Columbus Blvd., Giant will occupy 46,000 square feet for a new grocery store, said Bart Blatstein, who leads Tower. The developer had originally been working with Lidl, a German grocery chain, to lease space at the project. Blatstein declined to comment about the deal he had been trying to strike with Lidl.

Blatstein has been working for several years on developing the waterfront property that had once been eyed by Foxwoods Resort Casino. The site is bound by Reed and Tasker streets, South Columbus Boulevard and the Delaware River. At this time, plans call for 35,000 square feet of additional, ancillary retail space and the Super Wawa.

Read more at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

