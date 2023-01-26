Giant New Food Hall Coming to Brewerytown This Spring

Glu Hospitality announced its plans to open a food hall with food and drink from seven of its restaurants and eateries in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood.

Set to open mid-March, the 9,500 square foot space will feature a main dining room, three bars, a lounge, arcade games, live entertainment, a private event space and a 25-foot-tall mural by Alloyius Mcilwaine. It will also have indoor and outdoor seating for up to nearly 300 people.

It will open at 1363 N. 31st Street, formerly home to Hops Brewerytown and Flying Fish, at the base of The Lofts at Brewerytown.

The food and drink menus include signature dishes from restaurants around the city such as Figo Ristorante, 1225 Raw, Tiny’s Burger Joint and Leda’s Cocktail Lounge. There will be vegan and gluten free offerings.

"We want Brewerytown Food Hall to be a gathering place for the community. The neighborhood is growing fast with new families, new neighbors and new foodies, but the dining options have been slower to catch up,” Derek Gibbons, co-owner of Glu Hospitality said in a news release.

Glu will feature its largest beer selection to date with 24 draft selections and three dozen other selections.

The hall will be open for dinner, happy hour and weekend brunch. Hours of operation will be Monday to Friday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; with weekend brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The hours will expand once the weather gets warmer and the outdoor patio and deck are open.

The owners’ goal is to create a casual and inviting space that guests feel comfortable and want to share a meal in.

Opening the Brewerytown Food Hall is a part of Glu Hospitality’s larger plans to expand. They will also be opening a Bagels and Co. Brewerytown in mid-March a few doors down from the food hall at 1363 N. 31st Street.