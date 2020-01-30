new routes

New Frontier: Discount Airline Adds 3 New Routes Out of Philly Airport

Frontier offers cheap introductory rates starting as low as $29 for new routes out of PHL

Frontier Airlines Inc. planes sit on the tarmac at Denver International Airport
Frontier Airlines is launching new nonstop flights from Philadelphia International Airport to three major U.S. cities, bringing the carrier's number of routes out of PHL to 24.

The discount airline will begin service from Philadelphia to Los Angeles International Airport on April 23, Boston's Logan International Airport on May 1 and Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on May 17. The flights to Boston and Los Angeles will be daily. Flights to Chicago will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Introductory flights begin at $29 to Logan, $39 to O'Hare and $69 to LAX.

The expansion will give Denver-based Frontier nonstop flights to 13 of the 15 largest domestic markets out of Philadelphia. The carrier last year added new flights to Atlanta; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Las Vegas; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; and Pensacola, Florida.

Frontier flew more than 1.6 million people out of PHL in 2018, making it No. 4 for total passengers. American is No. 1 at 22.1 million.

