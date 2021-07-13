Frontier Airlines Adds New England Destinations to Philly Airport Offerings

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines is launching two new routes to New England destinations out of Philadelphia International Airport this week, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Nonstop service starts to Providence, Rhode Island, on Monday and Portland, Maine, on Tuesday.

The Providence route will operate three times per week, while Portland will run four times per week.

With the added service, Denver-based Frontier Airlines now offers 23 nonstop routes out of PHL this summer, reports PBJ.com.

The new routes come online at a time when pent-up leisure travel demand is fueling resurgence at PHL, where carriers are building out service to both domestic and international warm weather destinations for vacationers.

