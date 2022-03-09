What to Know Frontier Airlines is adding six new nonstop flight routes out of Philadelphia International Airport in spring 2022.

The new routes to Chicago Midway (MDW), Kansas City (MCI), Cincinnati (CVG), Boston (BOS), Cleveland (CLE) and San Antonio (SAT) bring the total number of airports served nonstop by Frontier from PHL to 32.

Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operational design at Frontier Airlines, said the additional routes are “a reflection of our very strong commitment to serving the Philadelphia community.”

Budget carrier Frontier Airlines will launch six new nonstop routes to domestic destinations out of Philadelphia International Airport this spring as the company continues to flesh out its local offerings, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The new routes will connect to Chicago Midway (MDW), Kansas City (MCI), Cincinnati (CVG), Boston (BOS), Cleveland (CLE) and San Antonio (SAT). The flights will operate seasonally and bump up the count of Frontier’s nonstop routes out of PHL to 32, according to Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operational design at Frontier Airlines.

The Denver-based airline is Philadelphia’s second largest carrier based on destinations served, he noted, adding that the additional routes are “a reflection of our very strong commitment to serving the Philadelphia community.”

Service to Chicago Midway kicks off on May 26 and will operate daily, PBJ.com reports. May 27 marks the launch of nonstop service to Kansas City running three times per week; Cincinnati running four times per week; and Boston running four times per week.

The Cleveland route begins on June 16 and will run three times per week, while service to San Antonio launches on June 17 and will also operate three times per week.

PBJ.com has details about introductory fares from $29 to $99 Frontier is offering for its new routes.

