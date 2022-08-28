FreshDirect's Exit From Philly Market to Result in Job Cuts

FreshDirect will cut 40 local jobs as part of the online grocery delivery service's exit from the Philadelphia market after 10 years, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The New York company said Sept. 2 will be the last day Philadelphia-area customers can place an order for delivery, with service in some neighborhoods ending Aug. 29.

FreshDirect plans to eliminate the 40 positions effective Sept. 3, according to a filing with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry. FreshDirect runs its local operations out of 4235 Richmond St. in Northeast Philadelphia.

FreshDirect expanded to Philadelphia in October 2012.

