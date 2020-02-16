Fresh Grocer to Close in University City

What to Know The Fresh Grocer supermarket on 40th and Walnut streets will close on March 31, a spokesperson for the University of Pennsylvania announced.

“The University of Pennsylvania and The Fresh Grocer have agreed to end The Fresh Grocer's tenancy at 40th and Walnut Streets on March 31, 2020, after almost 20 years of successful operations,” a spokesperson for the University of Pennsylvania wrote.

The Fresh Grocer first opened on 40th and Walnut streets in 2001, providing a supermarket option for both neighborhood residents and Penn students.

“The University acknowledges and respects Fresh Grocer's willingness to open a supermarket in University City in 2001 at a time when many other operators were unwilling to take that risk,” the spokesperson wrote. “The Fresh Grocer similarly acknowledges and appreciates the University's willingness to offer it the opportunity to operate an urban supermarket at the 40th and Walnut location.”

The spokesperson said Penn has solicited and reviewed proposals for other supermarkets at the location once The Fresh Grocer vacates. The spokesperson did not reveal if a decision has been made however.