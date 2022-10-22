Free People to Reopen in New Center City Location, H&M Preps to Close

Free People plans to reopen its Philadelphia store at 1632 Walnut St., a stone's throw away from its previous location along Center City's marquee shopping district, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The women's clothing store closed in January at 1625 Walnut St., saying at the time it would reopen in a nearby space. The new location is the former site of Shakespeare & Co., a 2,800-square-foot bookstore and cafe that closed in the spring after three and a half years.

Free People is owned by Philadelphia-based retailer Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) The chain's website does not list an expected opening date for the new location, and officials at Urban Outfitters could not be reached for immediate comment, the Philadelphia Business Journal said.

The property at 1625 Walnut St. is owned by former City Councilman Allan Domb. Paige Jaffe of JLL represented the landlord in the deal.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Assessing and reviewing our store portfolio to adapt to changing customer behavior is something that we have done ever since we opened our first store," H&M said in a statement, adding its stores at the Fashion District Philadelphia and Philadelphia Mills will remain open.

Check out PBJ.com's full article for how the Rittenhouse shopping area has remained in flux over the last several years amid the pandemic.

Stay in the know on all things business with the Philadelphia Business Journal.