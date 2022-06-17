Franklin Institute Plots New $8.5M Exhibit Space, Backed by Gift from Boeing

A new $8.5 million Space exhibit developed in collaboration with Boeing Co. will open in fall 2023 at The Franklin Institute, thanks in part to a $3 million donation from the aerospace company that will help bring the 7,000-square-foot space to life, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The forthcoming two-story exhibit, which Franklin Institute CEO Larry Dubinski describes as “highly immersive,” will span the second and third floors of the museum. That essentially laces the entire 222 N. 20th St. institution with space content by bridging the first-floor Fels Planetarium with the fourth-floor Holt & Miller Observatory.

The permanent exhibit is the first in a series of six new offerings the museum will roll out at a rate of one per year over the next five years as part of a strategic effort to reimagine the Franklin Institute experience, according to the nonprofit. Through the new content, The Franklin Institute will aim to tell stories of diversity in the science sector and deliver exhibits with the latest science and technology offerings.

Space will pave the road into 2024, when The Franklin Institute celebrates its 200th anniversary.

