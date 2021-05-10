Four More GIANT Grocery Stores Coming to Philadelphia – Where Will They Be?

Some “GIANT” changes are coming to Philadelphia’s supermarket scene in the next couple years.

The GIANT Company, on Monday, announced plans to build four new grocery stores in Philadelphia by 2023.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The plans include the 40,000-square-foot GIANT Heirloom Market at the Fashion District at 8th and Market streets in Center City as well as three new GIANT supermarkets.

A 46,000-square-foot grocery store at Columbus Boulevard and Reed Street in South Philadelphia.

A 50,000-square-foot grocery store at North Broad and Spring Garden streets.

A 40,000-square-foot grocery store at South Broad Street and Washington Avenue.

"We’re excited about our future in Philadelphia and to be expanding across the city, with stores designed for both families and commuters that meet the needs of each unique neighborhood," GIANT Company President Nicholas Bertram said.

The Carlisle, Pennsylvania, company didn't give completion dates for any of the new stores. Amenities and other features will be revealed later.

The grocer operates multiple Heirloom locations around the city, along with a recently-opened 65,000-square-foot urban flagship store along the Schuylkill River in Center City. And, a Cottman Avenue store is in the works in Northeast Philadelphia.

"True to its reputation of being the City of Brotherly Love, Philly families have wholeheartedly embraced GIANT, GIANT Heirloom Market and GIANT Direct and that has only fueled our team to dream bigger and more boldly as we shape our plans for tomorrow," Bertram said.