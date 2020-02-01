Michael Vick

Former Eagles QB Michael Vick Lists Home for $2.4M

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick put his Plantation, Florida, home on the market for just under $2.4 million

By Brian Bandell

Philadelphia Business Journal

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick put his Plantation, Florida, home on the market for just under $2.4 million.

The home totals 6,035 square feet at 11650 N.W. Eighth Street. It’s listed by Giselle Bonetti of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate.

The home has six bedrooms and six bathrooms. It has a custom-built lacquer closet, a guest house with a kitchenette, a pool, and a five-car garage. It’s in the Plantation Acres community.

It was built on the 1.09-acre site in 2018. Vick and wife Kijafa Vick acquired it the same year for $2.38 million.

See more photos of Vick’s home at PBJ.com.

This article tagged under:

Michael VickPhiladelphia Business JournalHOMEPBJ
