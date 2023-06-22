Forman Mills warns of closures of 7 Pa. stores, hundreds would lose jobs

More than 200 workers could be laid off as Forman Mills closes several Philadelphia area stores, according to a WARN notice filed by the New Jersey-based retailer in Pennsylvania.

Forman Mills recently entered WARN notices not only in Pennsylvania, but also in New Jersey, Ohio and Wisconsin.

The Pa. notice lists seven stores in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Lehigh and Delaware counties at risk of closing in August. In total, 245 workers would be laid off:

2150 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, PA 18052 - (Lehigh County) – 31 Workers

1000 Easton Road, Wyncote, PA 19095 - (Montgomery County) – 26 Workers

2900 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132 - (Philadelphia County) – 37 Workers

3500 Aramingo Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134 – (Philadelphia County) – 51 Workers

140 Macdade Boulevard, Glenolden, PA 19036 – (Delaware County) – 46 Workers

4806-50 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139 – (Philadelphia County) – 8 Workers

5694 Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19120 – (Philadelphia County) – 46 Workers

The New Jersey WARN notice seems to be geared toward workers at Forman Mills' Pennsauken headquarters.

The chain opened in 1985 and sells home goods, apparel and footwear.

The Philadelphia Business Journal reports that CFO Kevin Hess warns in a letter filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry on June 12 that Forman Mills is seeking a buyer, but expects to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and start closing stores, including those in Eastern Pennsylvania.

In June 12, 2023, letters posted by both Ohio and Wisconsin, Haas writes, "the Company is underway with efforts to accomplish a sale as a going concern. However, we may not be successful in our efforts."

Forman Mills also operates stores in Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan and New York. It's unknown if the company plans to close stores in those states also.

Neither Forman Mills, nor its owner, private-equity firm Goode Partners LLC, responded to PBJ's requests for comment.