Famous 4th Street Delicatessen Lists for Sale at Nearly $6M

The 100-year-old Famous 4th Street Delicatessen in Queen Village is officially being listed for sale with an asking price of $5.95 million, reports The Philadelphia Business Journal.

Philadelphia commercial real estate brokerage MPN Realty posted the listing for the Jewish deli on Feb 15. Although MPN does not include an asking price on its listing, a cross-posting on online commercial real estate marketplace Crexi shows the three-story property is being marketed for $5.95 million.

The sale includes both the 7,263-square-foot building at 700 S. 4th St. and the popular business, along with all of its current furniture, fixtures and equipment, noted the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Famous 4th Street Deli was founded in 1923 on the corner of 4th and Bainbridge streets. In addition to its oversized corned beef and pastrami sandwiches, the restaurant is know for being a hub for Philadelphia politicians each Election Day. The Jewish deli has also been featured in movies such as the 1993 drama "Philadelphia" and the 2005 romance "In Her Shoes" and on Food Network's "The Rachel Ray Show."

