Employers, Employees Differ on Post-Pandemic Work Arrangements, Study Finds

"Those that offer more flexibility will be more competitive for talent in areas like finance, HR, legal, IT and marketing," Salveson Stetson Principal John Touey said

By Jeff Blumenthal | Philadelphia Business Journal

Expectations differ significantly between employers and employees when it comes to post-pandemic working arrangements, according to a new study from Radnor executive search firm Salveson Stetson Group.

About 80% of executive-level employees said they would prefer to continue working in either a completely remote environment or in a hybrid model, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. But 70% of corporate human resources professionals expect employees to work remotely less than half the time.

“That’s going to be a problem for employers,” Salveson Stetson Principal John Touey said. “Those that offer more flexibility will be more competitive for talent in areas like finance, HR, legal, IT and marketing. If you are someone like that who can work in a variety of different industries, you will probably look more closely at the companies that offer more options for work arrangements.”

