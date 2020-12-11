new flights

Pa.-Based Eastern Airlines Jetting Off to the Caribbean From Philly Airport

Eastern Airlines will begin flying nonstop from Philadelphia to Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, next week

By Laura Smythe – Philadelphia Business Journal

NBC Universal, Inc.

Wayne-based Eastern Airlines is the newest carrier to launch at Philadelphia International Airport, with service slated to begin Dec. 14, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

The airline will offer nonstop flights twice per week to Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Eastern Airlines will use Boeing 767 aircraft, which also enables the company to carry cargo.

“Having Eastern as one of our partners supports a local company and helps connect underserved markets to the Greater Philadelphia region,” said Chellie Cameron, CEO at Philadelphia International Airport.

Eastern Airlines will offer the highest baggage allowance at PHL, with passengers able to check up to six bags. The first two (up to 70 pounds) are free.

Click here for PBJ.com's look back on Eastern Air's move from North Carolina to the Philadelphia suburbs last summer and the history of the Eastern name in aviation.

Business

Wilmington 3 hours ago

Biden Effect: Inside Wilmington's Efforts to Capitalize on Newfound Fame

Starbucks Dec 10

Starbucks Adds Oat Milk to the Menu Nationwide

Stay in the know on all things business with the Philadelphia Business Journal

Copyright bizjournal

This article tagged under:

new flightsPhiladelphiaPhiladelphia International AirportHaitiPhiladelphia airport
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us