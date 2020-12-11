Wayne-based Eastern Airlines is the newest carrier to launch at Philadelphia International Airport, with service slated to begin Dec. 14, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

The airline will offer nonstop flights twice per week to Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Eastern Airlines will use Boeing 767 aircraft, which also enables the company to carry cargo.

“Having Eastern as one of our partners supports a local company and helps connect underserved markets to the Greater Philadelphia region,” said Chellie Cameron, CEO at Philadelphia International Airport.

Eastern Airlines will offer the highest baggage allowance at PHL, with passengers able to check up to six bags. The first two (up to 70 pounds) are free.

