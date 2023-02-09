Eagles Haason Reddick's Fast-Growing Drink Company Wants to Bring Jobs to His Native Camden

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker and Camden native Haason Reddick has risen to national prominence during the team's Super Bowl run, and the same could be in store for his recently launched energy drink company, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

R7 launched in July, and Reddick drank two cans a day throughout a season in which he's been among the top pass rushers in the NFL and seen by many as a snub for Defensive Player of the Year. Reddick, who played collegiately at Temple University, has powered the Eagles defense throughout the year and R7 is his "secret sauce," says his father Raymond Matthews, who leads sales for the company. Reddick is co-owner of R7.

Reddick's performance on the field and his growing national recognition have given R7 a business boost — one the company hopes can turn into impact in Camden.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The sports drink's distribution has expanded rapidly since hitting the market. Reddick's stamp of approval, promotion of the product and on-the-field play haven't hurt either.

At its launch, R7 was mainly available in mom-and-pop shops and gas stations in the Northeast region, but it has since broken those confines and is eyeing continued expansion. R7 is now available in a handful of ShopRites and is in talks with other major grocers like Acme to carry the product, Matthews said. A 12-pack of the energy drink, available in three different flavors, currently retails for close to $36 on the R7 website.

To find out what cities the energy drink will be sold in soon head to PBJ.com.

Stay in the know with the latest business news from around the Philadelphia region with PBJ.com.