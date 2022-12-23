Eagles Hall of Famer Picked to Co-Host Middays on SportsRadio 94WIP

Former Eagles All-Pro defensive end Hugh Douglas will return to Philadelphia and SportsRadio 94WIP to become co-host of the station midday show along with current evening host Joe Giglio, reported the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon on the station owned and operated by Philadelphia-based Audacy.

The duo will replace the current midday team of Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie, who were recently picked to succeed ratings juggernaut Angelo Cataldi on the morning drive shift once the Eagles season concludes early next year.

“Few people have a deeper connection to the Philadelphia sports audience than Eagles legend Hugh Douglas, and we’re thrilled to bring him back to WIP,” the station's brand manager, Rod Lakin, said in a statement posted by PBJ.com. “Joe Giglio has been a staple in evenings for WIP, and we’re very excited to see his role expand in middays. It’s an incredible opportunity to add two extremely talented hosts to the new WIP weekday lineup during one of the most exciting periods in Philadelphia sports history.”

