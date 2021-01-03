retail

Drones, Bots and Virtual Stores: How Your Pandemic Shopping Boosted New Trends in Retail

2020 fueled high-tech shopping trends, but how much is here to stay?

APTOPIX TEC-Holiday Shopping-Online Rush
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

The coronavirus decimated the retail industry in 2020 — but also fueled dramatic advances in new technology. From Walmart’s self-driving delivery trucks to American Eagle's virtual stores, the retail industry has advanced several years in just nine months, experts say.

“The acceleration of the customer toward digital capabilities has been unlike anything I’ve ever seen," Shelley Bransten, Microsoft's vice president of global retail and consumer goods, told NBC News.

But while drones and autonomous vehicles may catch shopper interest, they may not be the technologies that are here to stay once stores open up again. Instead, curbside pickup, stores with a smaller footprint, and personalized shopping fueled by artificial intelligence may all become a regular fixture when it comes to shopping in the post-pandemic era, industry watchers say.

Business

China Dec 31, 2020

EU, China Leaders Seal Long-Awaited Investment Deal

Paycheck Protection Program Dec 30, 2020

Paycheck Protection Program Provides Boost for Minority-Owned Businesses

“The pandemic has changed how we interact with stores, and consumers will prefer a physical-digital hybrid model once the world is back to normal,” Kristen Gall, president of of the cashback website Rakuten, told NBC News in an email.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

retailTechnologyshopping
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us