Draught Horse, a Temple University Staple, Set to Close Its Doors

Draught Horse Pub & Grill, a go-to watering hole for Temple University students and faculty for the last 20 years, is permanently closing this month, Director of Operations Mike Frost told the Business Journal on Monday.

The North Philadelphia concept, known for an extensive beer menu and pub food like tacos, burgers and sandwiches, will close by Feb. 17, Frost said.

The staple Temple eatery has operated just off the school's campus at 1431 Cecil B. Moore Ave. since it opened in February 2001, reports PBJ.com. Since that time, the bar has been a tried-and-true spot for students looking to watch a sports game, take a break from studying or participate in activities like late-night karaoke.

Draught Horse may potentially “try to relocate and reopen at some point in the near future,” though plans remain up in the air, Frost first told PBJ.com. Temple University owns the building.

“We just couldn’t come to real terms on an effective long-term lease and that's the gist of it,” he added.

PBJ.com digs deeper into the coronavirus pandemic's impact on businesses like Draught Horse and others around Temple University and other area universities.

