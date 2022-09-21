Crozer Health to Convert Delaware County Memorial into Behavioral Health Hospital

One month after a potential sale of Crozer Health fell through, the Delaware County health system unveiled a transformation plan on Wednesday it said will "redefine how its hospitals care for the community," the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The major change under the plan is converting the Delaware County Memorial Hospital campus in Drexel Hill into a behavioral health inpatient hospital by the spring of 2023.

The plan calls for dedicating more than 100 patient beds at the 168-bed Delaware County Memorial to behavioral health services including a crisis care unit, inpatient acute psychiatric care, acute detox/rehabilitation, and geropsychiatry/senior behavioral health. All other services at Delaware County Memorial, including the emergency department, will be discontinued within 60 days and the hospital closed to begin necessary renovations for the transformation.

The overall plan, Crozer Health said in a statement, will provide health care access and services based on "post-pandemic operational realities" and community needs.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read more about the plans for Crozer Health to convert Delaware County Memorial Hospital at PBJ.com.

Get all of your business news at the Philadelphia Business Journal.