Cooper University Health Care to Embark on $2B Expansion in Camden

Cooper University Health Care is planning to embark on a decade-long, $2 billion expansion project in Camden that will significantly expand its footprint and provide a boost for the city, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The expansion includes the construction of three new patient care buildings on Cooper's campus, resulting in the hospital growing to 745 beds and the creation of more than 100 new private rooms. The hospital is currently licensed for 663 beds.

Specific details about the project will be announced Monday at a press conference expected to be attended by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, former Gov. Chris Christie and talk show host Kelly Ripa, a Camden County native and longtime hospital supporter.

Opened in 1887, Cooper University Hospital handles more than 30,000 inpatient admissions, more than 1.6 million outpatient visits and more than 85,000 emergency department visits annually. The health system — an employer of 8,575 people, including more than 800 than physicians — also operates over 100 outpatient care, ambulatory surgery and urgent care centers throughout South Jersey along with the MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper, which opened in 2013.

