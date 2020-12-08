Comcast Extends Free Internet Essentials for New Customers, Free Hot Spots

Comcast said Tuesday it would continue to offer two months of its Internet Essentials service for free to new customers, as the needs for internet service for school and work show no signs of lessening in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comcast, the parent company of NBC10, also will continue to offer free access to more than 1.5 million public Xfinity hotspots to everyone, including non-subscribers, through June 30, 2021.

This is the third time Comcast has extended its free offerings.

Internet Essentials provides high-speed Internet service to low-income families. Now, new customers who sign up through June 30, 2021 will continue to get 60 days of the service free.

Comcast said in a press release that it has connected four million low-income students since its inception.

The company has also worked with public school systems, including those in Philadelphia, Chicago and Atlanta, to provide free internet service to students, and is working to create “Lift Zones” in community centers across the country so that students can connect for distance learning.