City Council Permanently Legalizes ‘Streeteries' in Some Philly Areas

The bill allows restaurants to serve diners in streeteries in Center City, East Passyunk, Old City, University City and other specified areas in Philadelphia. 

Several tables are spaced outdoor, behind a barricade and next to a restaurant, as people dine outside.
What to Know

City Council unanimously passed legislation on Thursday that will permanently legalize outdoor dining structures, also known as “streeteries,” in parts of Philadelphia, providing a boost to restaurants still recovering from the pandemic shutdowns. 

The bill allows restaurants to serve diners in streeteries in Center City, East Passyunk, Old City, University City and other specified areas in Philadelphia. 

Streeteries located outside of those boundaries will need a council ordinance and full council approval to operate. 

“We appreciate Councilmember Domb's hard work on this legislation, and we are happy Council is willing to have a conversation on a path forward for operators in the city,” a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association wrote. “This is a major step forward.”

