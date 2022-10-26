Philly's Christmas Village Returns to LOVE Park With ‘Bold' Booths, New Look

Christmas Village is headed back to Center City this holiday season for its 15th year in Philadelphia, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The open-air German market will take over LOVE Park at 1500 JFK Blvd. and City Hall's courtyard and North Broad section starting on Nov. 24, with a special preview weekend Nov. 19 to 20. It will run through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

Admission to Christmas Village is free, but tickets for VIP wine and spirits tastings by local businesses and gourmet food packages by Philadelphia-based Di Bruno Bros. will go on sale in November.

Operated by German American Marketing Inc., this year's Christmas Village will host more than 110 local and international merchants between Love Park and City Hall's North Broad section. At neighboring Dilworth Park, more than 40 local vendors will set up shop at the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market, while the City Hall courtyard will act as a food court with authentic German tables and benches. Merchants will sell a variety of holiday goods, including ornaments, toys, jewelry, decorations and artwork.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Christmas Village President Thomas Bauer told PBJ.com preparation for the holiday season also involves upgrading vendors with new "bold" booths, ultimately changing "the face of the market drastically and creating an even more cheerful feeling."

PBJ.com dives deeper into the plans for this year's Christmas Village, including what Bauer calls "the biggest investment in the history of our company."

Stay in the know on all things business with the Philadelphia Business Journal.