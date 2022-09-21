ChristianaCare, acknowledging a reopening is likely more than a year away, provided an update this week on its plans for the shuttered medical center it bought this summer in southern Chester County, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

In July, Wilmington-based ChristianaCare completed its $8 million purchase of Jennersville Hospital from Tower Health, which had closed the West Grove medical center on Dec. 31 as part of its financial turnaround efforts.

ChristianaCare has since met with a variety of community leaders and small groups of community members to get feedback on how best to use the site, which it will operate as the ChristianaCare West Grove Campus.

“Emergency services has quickly risen as the most significant need in this community,” Douglas P. Azar, the health system's senior vice president for strategic clinical integration, told PBJ.com. “It continues to come up time and again in our discussions with the community that the most urgent need is emergency care. That’s our first priority.”

Azar said ChristianaCare's plan is to take a "phased approach" to developing the campus, and its intent is to include emergency services in the first phase.

Check out PBJ.com for closer look at what ChristianaCare still says it need to do to finalizes the campus plans.

