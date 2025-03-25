What to Know Three of Niche's Top 25 Best Places to Live in America are located in the suburbs just outside Philadelphia.

Chesterbrook is 3rd the 2025 Best Places to Live in America list. Ardmore and Penn Wynne on the Main Line also landed in the Top 13.

Niche bases its rankings on "data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources."

The Philadelphia region is once again well represented on the list of the top places to live anywhere in the United States.

This Chester County town is one of the best in the USA

Niche listed the suburb of Chesterbrook at No. 3 on its 2025 Best Places to Live in America list. Chesterbrook, which as recent as 2023 topped Niche's all-around list, remains the 1 in Best Suburbs to Live in America.

Chesterbrook -- with a population of nearly 5,500 people -- got an overall A+ grade from Niche with public schools, health and fitness and family friendliness topping the report card.

"Living in Chesterbrook offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes," Niche said. "In Chesterbrook there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families and retirees live in Chesterbrook and residents tend to have moderate political views."

The average median home value in Chesterbrook came in around $432,000.

Only Colonial Village in Arlington, Virginia, and Atlantic Station near Atlanta, Georgia, topped the Chester County community on Niche's ranking, which is based on "a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area."

What Main Line towns landed in Niche's Top 15?

Montgomery County's Ardmore and Penn Wynne rank No.11 and No. 13, respectively, on Niche's 2025 Best Places to Live in America list.

"Ardmore offers residents an urban suburban mix feel and most residents own their homes," Niche said. "In Ardmore there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks."

Niche used similar language to describe what makes Penn Wynne so great.

Swarthmore on the Main Line (No. 41) and Aspinwall outside Pittsburgh (No. 86), also secured spots in the Top 100 and received an overall grade of A+.

In New Jersey, Ho-Ho-Kus in Bergan County ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 34 in the country. Princeton, Mercer County, came in one spot later at No. 35 on the list. Bergen County was big with Ridgewood at No. 65 overall and River Edge came in at No. 71. Princeton Junction, Mercer County, was No. 79 on Niche's list.

No places in Delaware or Philadelphia landed in the Top 100.

How does Niche come up with its top places to live ranking?

The list was released by Pittsburgh-based Niche, the website that claims to connect "people to their future schools, neighborhoods and workplaces."

“Where you live shapes so many aspects of your life, from career opportunities to the sense of community you feel,” Niche CEO and founder Luke Skurman said in a March 24, 2025, news release.

The ranking is "based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources," Niche said.

"This grade takes into account several key factors of a location, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities in an attempt to measure the overall quality of an area," Niche said.

