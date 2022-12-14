The new year is just around the corner and so is Center City District Restaurant Week.

The Center City District announced in a news release Monday the return of the beloved restaurant week happening Jan.15 through Jan. 28, 2023, offering meal deals from restaurants across the city.

More than 60 restaurants will offer prix-fixe, three-course meals at a discounted price. For dinner, participating restaurants will offer a $40 prix-fixe option and for lunch restaurants will offer a $25 meal deal. Tax, gratuity and beverages are not included in the prix-fixe pricing.

“Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity to gather with friends or family to enjoy Center City’s world-class dining scene,” CCD vice president of marketing Michelle Shannon said. “We need to continue to support our restaurants as they are a vital part of our downtown economic engine. During the holidays, gift cards are the perfect present for foodies of all ages, and with Restaurant Week beginning in January, they will be much appreciated. As always, we encourage guests to support our servers by tipping them generously."

Foodies have a large range of options such as South Philly American fare restaurant Bridget Foy's that getting back on it's feet following a devastating fire in 2017 and fine dining Italian restaurant La Fontana Della Citta in Rittenhouse Square.

Participating Restaurants

Ancient Spirits & Grille

Barbuzzo

Barra Rossa

Bellini

Bistro La Baia

Bistro Romano

Bistrot La Minette

Bridget Foy's

Buca D'oro Ristorante

Bud & Marilyn's

Butcher Bar

Buddakan

Caribou Café

Con Murphy's

Continental Midtown

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

Devon Seafood Grill

El Vez

Entree

Forsythia

Franklin Social American Kitchen and Bar

Gran Caffe L'Aquila

Jasmine Rice

Koto sushi

La Famiglia Ristorante

La Fontana Della Citta

LaScala's Fire

La Viola Bistro

La Viola Ovest

Libertine

Little Nonna's

Lou Birds

Malbec Argentine Steakhouse

McCormick & Schmicks

MELOGRANO BYOB

Mercato BYOB

Mixto Inc

Monster Vegan

Morea

Panorama

Patchwork

Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse

Porcini

Positano Coast

Pumpkin BYOB

Seafood Unlimited

SOUTH Restaurant & Jazz Club

Spasso Italian Grill

Spice Finch

Square 1682

Tequilas Restaurant

Thanal Indian Tavern

The Dandelion

The Goat Rittenhouse

The Olde Bar

The Twisted Tail

Time Restaurant and Whiskey Bar

Veda Modern Indian Bistro

Village Whiskey

Vintage Wine Bar and Bistro

VOLVER

Don't worry about parking, that's discounted too. Participating Interpark, BexPark by Brandwine Realty Trust or Philadelphia Parking Authority facilities will offer parking for $9 or less from 4:45 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Visit ccdrestaurantweek.com for menus and links to make reservations.