The new year is just around the corner and so is Center City District Restaurant Week.
The Center City District announced in a news release Monday the return of the beloved restaurant week happening Jan.15 through Jan. 28, 2023, offering meal deals from restaurants across the city.
More than 60 restaurants will offer prix-fixe, three-course meals at a discounted price. For dinner, participating restaurants will offer a $40 prix-fixe option and for lunch restaurants will offer a $25 meal deal. Tax, gratuity and beverages are not included in the prix-fixe pricing.
“Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity to gather with friends or family to enjoy Center City’s world-class dining scene,” CCD vice president of marketing Michelle Shannon said. “We need to continue to support our restaurants as they are a vital part of our downtown economic engine. During the holidays, gift cards are the perfect present for foodies of all ages, and with Restaurant Week beginning in January, they will be much appreciated. As always, we encourage guests to support our servers by tipping them generously."
Foodies have a large range of options such as South Philly American fare restaurant Bridget Foy's that getting back on it's feet following a devastating fire in 2017 and fine dining Italian restaurant La Fontana Della Citta in Rittenhouse Square.
Participating Restaurants
- Ancient Spirits & Grille
- Barbuzzo
- Barra Rossa
- Bellini
- Bistro La Baia
- Bistro Romano
- Bistrot La Minette
- Bridget Foy's
- Buca D'oro Ristorante
- Bud & Marilyn's
- Butcher Bar
- Buddakan
- Caribou Café
- Con Murphy's
- Continental Midtown
- Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
- Devon Seafood Grill
- El Vez
- Entree
- Forsythia
- Franklin Social American Kitchen and Bar
- Gran Caffe L'Aquila
- Jasmine Rice
- Koto sushi
- La Famiglia Ristorante
- La Fontana Della Citta
- LaScala's Fire
- La Viola Bistro
- La Viola Ovest
- Libertine
- Little Nonna's
- Lou Birds
- Malbec Argentine Steakhouse
- McCormick & Schmicks
- MELOGRANO BYOB
- Mercato BYOB
- Mixto Inc
- Monster Vegan
- Morea
- Panorama
- Patchwork
- Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse
- Porcini
- Positano Coast
- Pumpkin BYOB
- Seafood Unlimited
- SOUTH Restaurant & Jazz Club
- Spasso Italian Grill
- Spice Finch
- Square 1682
- Tequilas Restaurant
- Thanal Indian Tavern
- The Dandelion
- The Goat Rittenhouse
- The Olde Bar
- The Twisted Tail
- Time Restaurant and Whiskey Bar
- Veda Modern Indian Bistro
- Village Whiskey
- Vintage Wine Bar and Bistro
- VOLVER
Don't worry about parking, that's discounted too. Participating Interpark, BexPark by Brandwine Realty Trust or Philadelphia Parking Authority facilities will offer parking for $9 or less from 4:45 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Visit ccdrestaurantweek.com for menus and links to make reservations.