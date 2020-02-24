Leap Day

Celebrate Leap Day With Free Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme celebrates leaping into a new national delivery service by giving away free doughnuts on Leap Day 2020

By Brandon Panter

Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Donuts on a conveyor belt.
Getty Images

Leap Day only comes around once every four years, so Krispy Kreme decided to celebrate.

The doughnut company is delivering free boxes of original glazed doughnuts to everyone involved in delivering Leap Day babies: hospitals, health professionals and parents this Saturday.

This free doughnut delivery is meant to bring awareness to Krispy Kreme's new national delivery service that ships fresh doughnuts right to your door. All you have to do is select what doughnuts you want and when and where you want to have them delivered.

Advertisement for Krispy Kreme's Leap to National Deliver. It features a baby and a Krispy Kreme Box.
Krispy Kreme

In order to receive your free Leap Day doughnuts, Krispy Kreme requests for you to do the following:

  • Post to Instagram or Twitter letting them know of your Leap Day Special Deliver
  • Tag them using @KrispyKreme
  • Use the hashtag #KrispyKremeSpecialDelivery

Krispy Kreme will be in contact with you and offer to deliver five dozen original glazed doughnuts for free if you are within 10 miles of one of their participating shops.

Make sure you're quick! The doughnuts are only free while supplies last.

This article tagged under:

Leap DayKrispy KremedoughnutsLeap Year
