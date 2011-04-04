Camden Power Program

Mayor Dana L. Redd of Camden, NJ is launching a new power saving program to all Camden

homes and business owners. This new program is funded through the recovery and reinvestment act stimulus grant. Camden POWER is an expansion of the Camden Home Improvement Program, which offers incentives and hands on as well as face to face assistance.



“We are committed to stabilizing neighborhoods by helping residents and business owners improve their homes, their businesses and their lives,” Mayor Redd said. “This program will enable them to save energy and money by securing financing for basic repairs.”



Camden POWER will help residents with home repair and assist with energy savings. Camden POWER Commercial will provide financial assistance for business owners in the city of Camden to make energy-efficient up keeps to their businesses. For more information visit Camden POWER.





