Bucks Co. Donut Shop Relaunches in Philly With New Menu Items, Expansion Plans

A Bucks County-based donut brand is relaunching under new ownership and with a new concept after being rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Factory Donuts, rebranded as Factory Donuts Coffee'N Chicken, has reopened its flagship store in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia and has plans to add locations throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

Factory Donuts, founded in 2017 by David and Heather Restituto, was hit hard by the pandemic just six months after announcing in late 2019 that it planned to open five new locations in Doylestown; Turnersville, New Jersey; and three cities in South Florida.

Read more about the plans for Factory Donuts' East Coast expansion at PBJ.com.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Get all of your business news at the Philadelphia Business Journal.