Brooklyn Bowl Set to Rock Fishtown With Music, Bowling

More details are emerging regarding Brooklyn Bowl's entry into Philadelphia, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The popular New York bowling alley, restaurant and live music venue will debut in Fishtown with opening performances from DJ Questlove, DJ Logic and George Porter Jr. spanning Nov. 4-6.

The Philadelphia Business Journal first reported in August 2020 that the collaboration between Brooklyn Bowl and Live Nation Entertainment would take up residence at 1009 Canal St. in the city's bustling Fishtown neighborhood. The venue sits next to live music venue The Fillmore and across the street from Rivers Casino Philadelphia.

Brooklyn Bowl takes over the space formerly occupied by Revolutions, which opened in Philadelphia in 2016. At 52,000 square feet, it featured 26 bowling lanes, a bar, and a food-and-drink concept. It shuttered in August 2018 and went to auction in 2019.

Maintaining some of the flavor of the previous tenant, Brooklyn Bowl’s latest outpost will feature a 24-lane LEED-certified bowling alley, food and drink, plus a 1,000-person capacity live music venue. The menu will feature local craft beers and food from New York-based Blue Ribbon Restaurant Group.

PBJ.com has details on the long list of acts and events planned for the new venue over the next several months.

