Big Lots coming back to Pennsylvania. Find out which stores are set to reopen

Big Lots is going big again in the Keystone State this year.

The retailer on Monday, April 28, 2025, announced plans to reopen 132 stores in 14 states in May 2025. Thirteen of the new/old locations are in Pennsylvania.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The stores are set to reopen in two phases on May 1 and May 15, the retailer said.

“We’re excited to bring an additional 132 Big Lots! locations back to life in May,” Lisa Seigies, president and CEO of Variety Wholesalers said. “The customer response to the newly expanded assortment of fresh inventory and great deals has been overwhelmingly positive. The Big Lots! stores opening in May show our continued commitment to providing the best value to our customers with apparel for the family, everyday needs for the home, kitchen, and pantry plus a huge selection of famous brands.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Which Big Lots are reopening in Pennsylvania in May 2025?

Pennsylvania locations in Bloomsburg, Camp Hill, Cleona, Du Bois, Dunmore, East Stroudsburg, Erie, Eynon, Franklin, Lehighton, Lewisburg, Meadville and New Castle are set to reopen, North Carolina-based Variety Wholesalers said in a news release.

Big Lots returns from the brink of extinction

TODAY reported on Big Lots' journey back from bankruptcy:

"In September 2024, Big Lots filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing declining sales, court records show," TODAY's Scott Stump wrote.

"Big Lots then announced in December 2024 that it would be closing all of its remaining locations, which NBC News cited at the time was over 1,300 stores across 48 states. The company held "going out of business" sales before the 219 locations were purchased by Variety Wholesalers.

"The new owner began to reopen Big Lots stores at some locations in six states on April 10 as part of the first wave of a four-phase process to bring back hundreds of stores."